ARLINGTON (KDAF) — North Texas has turned up the heat and to combat the high temperatures, a North Texas police department is waiving its ban on officers being able to show their tattoos.

Arlington Police Department has announced on Facebook that they will now allow officers with tattoos approved by the department to display them while they are in uniform.

“We hope this will not only enhance our employees’ quality of work life, but will also mean that APD won’t miss out on well-qualified applicants who may not have been keen on working here because they’d have to wear long sleeves / pants during the warmest parts of the year to cover their tattoos,” department officials said in the post.

The department will also allow officers to grow facial hair that meets the department’s guidelines. Officials say these changes will not affect the quality of service and will still allow officers to work in a professional manner when responding to incidents and interacting with the public.