DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for something fun to do in Arlington on Saturday? The Arlington Museum of Art is hosting an Eat Your Art Out fundraiser which will be a night of food, wine and fine art.

This will be the third annual fundraiser and it is set for Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in downtown Arlington.

This fundraiser is for the museum and will include a wide variety of cakes from local bakeries. Charcuterie from Inspirations & Gourmet Shop along with a sushi bar put together by two chefs from Piranha Killer Sushi will also be featured at the fundraiser.

Guests will also be able to enjoy some wine, coffee, champagne and live music from harpist Kela Walton. Tickets are set at $100 per person and can be found here.