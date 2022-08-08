focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust – concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington Municipal Court wants to help people with outstanding traffic tickets or any other Class C violations that don’t have the financial means to get them resolved.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, city officials are hosting a one-day, walk-in event where people can get the help they need to overcome any barriers preventing them from resolving their citations.

“We hope people take advantage of this one-day opportunity to resolve their outstanding warrants, without fear of arrest, and to connect with some outstanding resources available throughout our city and county that can make a real difference in their lives,” Associate Municipal Judge Danielle Dulaney said on City of Arlington’s website.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Library and Recreation Center, 1817 New York Ave. Here are some of the government and non-profit companies that will be on-site to provide assistance:

Mission Arlington

Goodwill North Central Texas

Destiny Empowerment Enterprises

Via Rideshare

The Arlington Public Library

The Arlington Housing Authority

