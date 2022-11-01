ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — The Arlington Municipal Airport is now considered a National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially designated the airport as a National Airport, where it joins 14 National Airports in Texas and 107 National Airports in the country.

“The designation of National Airport in the NPIAS validates the current operational climate and based aircraft tenants utilizing the vast services provided at Arlington Municipal Airport. Obtaining the designation increases the amount of formula funding earmarked in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for our airport and enhances our project competitiveness for additional federal funding,” Airport Manager Trent Ballard said.

Officials say the airport has several development projects planned over the next five years, costing about $59 million.