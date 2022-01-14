DALLAS (KDAF) — The Arlington Independent School District is hosting a job expo on Jan. 27 for a number of positions.

From 5-8 p.m. at the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center, attendees can speak with hiring managers and representatives from a number of departments about positions available and even interview with them on the spot.

“We believe the job expo is your chance at a fresh start,” said Michelle Trussell, Arlington ISD’s human resources manager for recruitment and substitute services. “Every department with an opening will be present at the expo, so now is the perfect time to join the Arlington ISD family and make a difference in your life and the community.”

What do you need to do and know?

Apply online before heading to the job expo and register for the event

Bring multiple copies of your resume

Face masks and social distancing encouraged (not required)

Parking available in front and back lots of the Career and Technical Center