DALLAS (KDAF) — Healthgrades has named Medical City Arlington to its list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; which places MCA into the top 5% of hospitals across the country.

Healthgrades’ list is based on an objective review of clinical outcomes across multiple medical conditions and procedures with a look at the performance of almost 4,500 hospitals across the country.

“This recognition of the unwavering dedication to high quality, compassionate care across the wide variety of services we offer is particularly significant given the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says Keith Zimmerman, CEO. “The commitment to excellence always from all of our hospital colleagues is why Medical City Arlington is the destination of choice in Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield and surrounding areas.”

You can learn more about the achievement and Medical City Healthcare here.