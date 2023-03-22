DALLAS (KDAF) — Singles in Dallas, who knew being alone could pay off, Love Island is offering a way to get paid and find your boo.

A casting director said the series is looking for down-to-earth, charismatic singles in Dallas-Fort Worth who are open to competing on a reality show for a chance at love. If you want to win, you have to match with another contestant to get a chance to walk away with $100,000.

But if you are still left single after a recoupling ceremony, then you’re at risk for elimination.

There’s casting happening for the new season of the worldwide popular show. A series of games and challenges isolates singles in villas and forces them to work together.

Viewers at home will also play a role in the show by voting for their favorite islanders and influencing action in the villa.

You can sign up on their website if this sounds like your kind of game. Applications are still currently open for summer Love Island 2023.

What are the requirements for applying for Love Island?

There are only three golden requirements for applying for the dating show:

Age – you must be 18 or over.

– you must be 18 or over. Valid passport – how else are you going to travel to these exotic villa locations?!

– how else are you going to travel to these exotic villa locations?! Be available – whether you’re in there for one week or the whole time, ITV asks that you are ‘exclusively available for at least eight weeks’.

The Application Process:

This is the love island USA casting process. There are certain rounds that you have to pass to get on this show

Online Application: Potential contestants usually have to fill out an online application. In addition to basic information, they may have to upload photos and videos.

Phone Interview: Next, the casting team will call the candidate for a phone interview. A range of questions will be asked during this interview.

In-Person Interview: Those who make it through the phone interview may be invited to attend an in-person audition or casting call. These events are typically held in major cities.