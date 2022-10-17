DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a night owl? (or should we say bat?) If you are, then you might want to read this.

A new study from LawnLove.com has ranked 200 cities based on which ones are the best (and worst) for vampires. What makes a city good for vampires? Great question.

According to the study, officials said they looked for cities with plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, casket suppliers, and homes with basements. Cities got negative marks for things like hours of sunlight and garlic festivals.

So, you creatures of the night, is North Texas friendly to vampires? It’s a mixed bag. Here’s how the following North Texas cities ranked:

Fort Worth – 40

Dallas – 79

Plano – 98

Irving – 100

Frisco – 120

Grand Prairie – 128

Arlington – 130

Denton – 135

Garland – 137

McKinney – 153

Mesquite – 154

Carrollton – 157

For the full report, visit LawnLove.com.