DALLAS(KDAF)— Show me the cash money! someone woke up a millionaire this morning in Dallas!

The Texas Lottery reports a $1,000, 000 winning ticket for MegaMillions has been sold, “The winning ticket for the #MegaMillions drawing was sold in Dallas at night on March 24.

The ticket was sold at Buckeye Liquor at 2580 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas; the ticket was a quick pick.

The person was able to get all of the 7 winning numbers; those numbers were 14,17,33,42,66 and 15.