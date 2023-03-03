DALLAS (KDAF) — After losing five of the last six games, the dynamic duo of the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have had enough and both dropped 40-point performances against the 76ers Thursday night.

The two prolific guards combined for 82 points against Embiid, Maxey, and Harden who combined for 91 in Dallas.

The Western Conference in the NBA is a scary place if you aren’t the Denver Nuggets as around eight teams could see themselves in or out of the playoff picture with a couple of wins or losses and the Mavericks are in the thick of it at the six-seed with 33 wins and 31 losses on the season.

A tough five-game stretch is ahead of the Mavs as they’re set to face Phoenix, Utah, New Orleans, and Memphis twice. Can the duo stretch this amazing performance into a winning streak?

