The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is almost here! What a better time to bring up ghosts and the supernatural?

Many people and cultures believe in ghosts and entities. forty-six percent of Americans believe in ghosts, according to a 2019 study by Ipsos.

The study also delved into other forms of the supernatural, “A third believe that aliens visit earth (32%), while only a small amount believe in vampires (7%) and zombies (6%).”

There are many places in North Texas here is a list of some places in the DFW area:

Sons of Hermann Hall

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham (Originally the Scott Hotel)

White Rock Lake (Lady of the Lake)

Millermore House

Miss Molly’s Hotel

Artisan Center Theatre