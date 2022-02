DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has revised the Dallas County mask requirement and that has many people wondering if the Dallas Love Field Airport still requires masks.

Well, the airport has answered that question and it is a resounding yes.

On their Twitter page, officials said, “A friendly reminder that face masks are still required at #DAL, per federal guidelines. Thank you for helping prevent the spread of germs! #TravelWithLove“

Photo courtesy Dallas Love Field Airport.