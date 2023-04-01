DALLAS(KDAF)— April Fool’s Day is just one day away It’s almost time to put our pranks and jokes into action!

National today said, “April Fools’ Day on April 1 is a day when people unleash their most creative side, trying to baffle others in a hilarious”.

It is a day for people to have fun and play a few harmless pranks on one another. People have been celebrating April Fools’ Day for centuries, and it has become a popular tradition all over the world.

If you don’t have anything planned for the joyous day, check out some of the best comedy clubs in Dallas. Here are Dallas’s best comedy clubs, according to Yelp.

Four Day Weekend TK’s Comedy Stepping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center Dallas Comedy Club Backdoor Comedy Club The Plano House of Comedy Alternative Comedy Theater Taste of the Islands Addison Improve Comedy Club Improv Comedy Club