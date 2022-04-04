DALLAS (KDAF) — This month, April, is Dallas Arts Month!
This city-wide celebration is designed to build awareness for the work of Dallas artists and organizations and aims to foster creative activity throughout Dallas. There will be events and programming offered all month for residents to participate in.
Here are just some of the places in Dallas hosting events this month:
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Fair Park
- The Warehouse
- Nasher Sculpture Center
- Crow Museum of Asian Art
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
- Dutch Art Gallery
- Dallas Center for Photography
- African American Museum of Dallas
- Oak Cliff Cultural Center
For a full calendar of events, go to dallasartmonth.com.