DALLAS (KDAF) — This month, April, is Dallas Arts Month!

This city-wide celebration is designed to build awareness for the work of Dallas artists and organizations and aims to foster creative activity throughout Dallas. There will be events and programming offered all month for residents to participate in.

Here are just some of the places in Dallas hosting events this month:

Dallas Museum of Art

Fair Park

The Warehouse

Nasher Sculpture Center

Crow Museum of Asian Art

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dutch Art Gallery

Dallas Center for Photography

African American Museum of Dallas

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

For a full calendar of events, go to dallasartmonth.com.