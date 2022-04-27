DALLAS (KDAF) — On Saturday, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and if you’re looking to adopt, there are plenty of places to adopt in North Texas.

Here is a list of local shelters where you can celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day:

  • Operation Kindness
    • Operation Kindness is getting in on the holiday fun by waiving adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks. Guests will also have a chance to win gifts from giveaway drawings hosted by shelter staff, including toys, treats, goodie bags, dog beds, cat carriers, flea medicine and more.
  • Dallas Animal Services
  • Humane Society of Dallas
  • SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
  • East Lake Pet Orphanage
  • The Love Pit
  • The Dawg Project
  • Humane Society of North Texas
  • DFW Human Society
  • City of Saginaw Animal Services and Adoption Center
  • Fort Worth North Animal Care and Adoption Campus
  • Euless Animal Shelter
  • Lewisville Animal Services
  • City of Coppell Animal Services
  • City of Bedford Animal Shelter
  • Richardson Animal Shelter
  • Take Me Home Pet Rescue
  • Second Chance SPCA