DALLAS (KDAF) — On Saturday, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and if you’re looking to adopt, there are plenty of places to adopt in North Texas.

Here is a list of local shelters where you can celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day:

Operation Kindness Operation Kindness is getting in on the holiday fun by waiving adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks. Guests will also have a chance to win gifts from giveaway drawings hosted by shelter staff, including toys, treats, goodie bags, dog beds, cat carriers, flea medicine and more.

Dallas Animal Services

Humane Society of Dallas

SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

East Lake Pet Orphanage

The Love Pit

The Dawg Project

Humane Society of North Texas

DFW Human Society

City of Saginaw Animal Services and Adoption Center

Fort Worth North Animal Care and Adoption Campus

Euless Animal Shelter

Lewisville Animal Services

City of Coppell Animal Services

City of Bedford Animal Shelter

Richardson Animal Shelter

Take Me Home Pet Rescue

Second Chance SPCA