DALLAS (KDAF) — On Saturday, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and if you’re looking to adopt, there are plenty of places to adopt in North Texas.
Here is a list of local shelters where you can celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day:
- Operation Kindness
- Operation Kindness is getting in on the holiday fun by waiving adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks. Guests will also have a chance to win gifts from giveaway drawings hosted by shelter staff, including toys, treats, goodie bags, dog beds, cat carriers, flea medicine and more.
- Dallas Animal Services
- Humane Society of Dallas
- SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
- East Lake Pet Orphanage
- The Love Pit
- The Dawg Project
- Humane Society of North Texas
- DFW Human Society
- City of Saginaw Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Fort Worth North Animal Care and Adoption Campus
- Euless Animal Shelter
- Lewisville Animal Services
- City of Coppell Animal Services
- City of Bedford Animal Shelter
- Richardson Animal Shelter
- Take Me Home Pet Rescue
- Second Chance SPCA