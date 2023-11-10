The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your ski outfits ready and bring the holiday spirit to Tower Club Dallas!

An Apres Ski Party with DJ Anontion in TC SKI will be held in Tower Club’s ski-themed lodge. The night will be filled with music and drinks.

“Elevate your après-ski experience in the ski lodge-themed room at Tower Club. DJ Antonio will set the vibe for a night of music and merriment, making it an unforgettable après-ski party you won’t want to miss,” the event mentions.

The event will be held on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 and is open to the public with a ticket for the party.

Ticket information can be found here.