DALLAS (KDAF) — You can almost smell it in the… air? Everyone loves the food from the State Fair of Texas, there’s just nothing like it.

You can get fried this and you can get fried that and fried everything. If you’ve tried it before you know just how delectable the fried goodness from the fair is. Now, it seems they’re trying something new.

Deep fried air. In a satirical tweet on April Fools’ Day the fair announced a collaboration with FletchersDogs to debut a new food, deep fried air.

“Sure to be a 2022 F-air favorite, we’re thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the iconic @FletchersDogs – debuting at the 2022 State Fair of Texas will be the new food, DEEP FRIED AIR! Try it yourself at the 2022 State Fair of Texas!”

Who knows, it could be the next BIG thing?