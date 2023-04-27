DALLAS(KDAF)— The skies were clear this morning and haven’t shown signs of severe weather. On Friday, areas in North Texas may experience severe storms between 3 pm-9 pm. The storm may bring large hail and strong winds with a possible tornado or two.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Scattered severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening for much of the area. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats but a tornado or two are possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings”.

We can expect today’s temperatures to be in the 60s and 70s, with clear skies.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Clouds will slowly clear from southwest to northeast today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph”.

This weekend, you can expect some rain this weekend on Saturday but will have mostly clear skies.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday with rain ending in the afternoon hours. Seasonable and dry weather conditions are expected into early next week”.

Hail and several thunderstorms were all around Central and North Texas yesterday. The largest hailstone was just outside Dallas in Waco.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Several supercell thunderstorms produced destructive hail across Central Texas yesterday afternoon and evening. Widespread 2-2.75″ hail was observed, and the largest hailstone measured 4.5″ which occurred on the eastern side of Waco”.