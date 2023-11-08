The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day, with highs in the 80s and 90s, before a cold front comes through the region on Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported, “Warm weather will continue through Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s tonight with increasing clouds early Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the 80s again Wednesday afternoon with a few spots reaching into the low 90s in western North Texas.”