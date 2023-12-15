The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas Pop-ups are all over Dallas! McKinney has their Holiday Cheer pop-up at 214 E. Louisiana St.

The pop-up will feature Rye. Restaurant. Rye is known for its craft food and drinks, creative small plates and cocktails. The restaurant pop-up will be available now until Dec. 31.

Santa’s Workshop will also have festive decor, photo opportunities and a chance to meet Santa! Fried delicious chicken by SaucyChick and even kid Christmas drinks too. After 10 p.m. the elves turn this hot spot into Santa’s speakeasy which is open til 2 a.m. on the weekends.

Normal hours of operation will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Festivities will end with a NYE party on Sunday, Dec. 31.