Anonymous donors are sending the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog food truck to serve first responders

DALLAS, Tx (KDAF) – Up until recently, the only place you could get a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog is at the State Fair of Texas. That changed after the Fletcher’s family purchased a food trailer to cater events outside of the Fair.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the food truck has still been active.

Recently, the Fletcher’s food truck showed up at the Northeast Division of the Dallas Police Department. When the truck arrived, the officers learned it was provided by a generous anonymous donor to boost morale.

Since then, word spread and other anonymous donors have stepped up and sent the truck to other DPD stations.

Fletcher’s is now getting requests to send the truck to serve other first responders at hospitals and police stations and even neighborhoods all across the Metroplex.

In an effort to make these catering events more cost-effective, Fletcher’s has lowered the catering minimums for Dallas, Tarrant and Denton County. Visit their website for more information at www.fletcherscornydogs.com.