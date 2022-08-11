DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in North Texas and looking to give a furry friend a forever home there’s quite an opportunity available in Cow Town.

Fort Worth Police say animal shelters across the city will be offering free pet adoptions through the end of the month of August. This offer is for all animals that are able to be adopted.

This offer is due to all of the shelters being over capacity. Here are the shelters available to visit according to FWPD:

351 Hillshire Drive

4900 Martin St.

4800 S.W. Loop 820 (I-20)

2901 Texas Sage Trail