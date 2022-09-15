DALLAS (KDAF) — You want to hear about this sweet partnership between Texas Motor Speedway and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

The two have officially entered a multi-year agreement making Andy’s the Official Treat of Texas Motor Speedway.

As a part of the partnership, race fans will be able to enjoy the frozen custard shop’s award-winning frozen custard treats at the track through branded kiosks, treat trucks and to suite holders.

Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard said in a news release, “I grew up in a family with a long history of being motorsports fans and that tradition continues with my family, too. Our company has sponsored regional and developing drivers for 30 years and we’re committed to continue being part of the racing community for years to come.”

Andy’s will also be partnering with Kaulig Racing for the “Andy’s 300” on Sept. 24 and will be represented by AJ Allmendinger. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted nationally on USA Network.

