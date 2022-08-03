DALLAS (KDAF) — It is a hotel focused on WINE! It also happens to be Grapevine’s only boutique hotel. Tom Santora, Managing Director from Hotel Vin in Grapevine takes Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo on a tour of the property!

Hotel Vin is a stunning 120-room boutique hotel located in the heart of historic Grapevine. Paying homage to the history of the region, the hotel boasts an exceptional culinary and wine program highlighted by an extensive list of national and international wines.

Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more. WATCH the video player above for a full tour.

For more information, visit hotelvin.com.