DALLAS(KDAF)—Straight from the Las Vegas Strip to Dallas’ Art district

Drai’s Group, a renowned entertainment company known for its presence on the Las Vegas Strip is excited to announce its upcoming expansion to Dallas.

The club is set to open its doors in late 2024 and will be located in the heart of the city’s vibrant arts district. This new venue will encompass a restaurant, lounge, and an exclusive membership club, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience to Dallas residents and visitors alike.

With a track record of success in major markets such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Drai’s Group is poised to bring its signature style and high-quality entertainment to the thriving city of Dallas. Known for its innovative approach to nightlife, Drai’s has gained a reputation for hosting some of the most memorable parties and events in the industry.

“I graduated from SMU in Dallas and fell in love with the vibrancy of the city. I always told myself that one day I would be back. I’ve been friends with Obi for years and I knew he would be the best partner to bring a concept from Las Vegas and infuse it with the authenticity Dallas is known for,” said Dustin Drai, Vice President of Entertainment with Drai’s Group. “With Dallas’ unmatched hospitality scene, sense of community, and culture, we look forward to bringing a taste of Las Vegas to Dallas.”

With its anticipated debut in late 2024, Drai’s Dallas is set to become a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike, adding yet another vibrant chapter to the city’s thriving arts and entertainment scene.