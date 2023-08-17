Sip on a variety of craft beers that tickle your taste buds while your furry companions indulge in a world of treats and play.

The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Addison is always having something new to do! Even for pups!

Sip on a variety of craft beers that tickle your taste buds while your furry friend indulges in a world of treats and play. The event offers a chance to play ‘catch-up’ with friends, relax and share a passion for both quality brews and the companionship of dogs.

“Bring your dog to this furry fun festival dedicated to dogs and their parents. Canine-focused activities include a pop-up dog park and ‘arfs’ & crafts, while two-legged guests enjoy live music, food trucks and beer sampling from local craft breweries!,” P&P stated.

There will also be a puppy petting zoo and a canine cool-down station for your furry best friend. The event will also include entertainment from Marissa Chibli, The Fur-tastic K9s and more.

Pints & Pups takes place on Aug. 19. For more information on Pints & Pups, click here.