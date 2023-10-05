The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Frontiers of Flight Museum, located at Dallas Love Field, is hosting a special gala on Saturday, October 7.

“At the Gala, we will launch DESTINATION: Frontiers – sparking authentic conversations around the new frontiers of space exploration, the love of flight and history, new advancements in our own Aerospace-STEM® education programs, and new partnerships fulfilling the museum’s vision to use the power of aerospace to improve society,” the website said.

The evening will include a special guest, live music, and dinner from a world-renowned celebrity chef:

Special Guest: Hear from Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, artist, and astronaut, who was the mission pilot for the inspiration4 all-civilian orbital mission to space.

a geoscientist, artist, and astronaut, who was the mission pilot for the inspiration4 all-civilian orbital mission to space. Live Music: Listen to Ricki Derek & the Band as they blend classic and contemporary styles to create a one-of-a-kind live music show.

as they blend classic and contemporary styles to create a one-of-a-kind live music show. Celebrity Chef: Enjoy dinner from Peja Krstic, Serbian-born chef and owner of critically acclaimed concept restaurants Một Hai Ba and Ichi Ni San.

Dress to impress in cocktail attire. Seated dinner and awards begin at 6:45 P.M. Funds raised will help the museum to grow and build capacity for the future and support their unique Aerospace-STEM® camps. This year, they will serve 48,000 children through STEM-Aerospace education programs and camps, and they predict over 150,000 people from all over the world will visit and explore the museum in 2023.

