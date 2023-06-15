DALLAS (KDAF) — Best believe gas prices will soar this Summer! What a good way to avoid the craziness at the pump than planning ahead with Amtrak!

This Summer, kids ride free with the Summer Travel Flash Sale. “Amtrak is offering free companion fares for all kids, ages 2 to 12, traveling with at least one adult.. tickets are valid for travel between June 30 – September 30 (Monday through Thursday departures),” Amtrak says.

So whether you are attending a summer concert, a baseball game or exploring what Dallas has to offer, Amtrak is the perfect way to get there. Plus, with free companion fares for kids, you can save money this summer. Book your tickets today as the promotion will only last til June 20!