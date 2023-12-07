The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study has revealed the 10 sleep related questions Americans want the answer to the most.

The research, conducted by legal cannabis brand Exhale Wellness, analyzed Google search data to determine which sleep related questions are asked the most by American people. The study combined searches for 32 of the most common sleep related questions to reveal the average monthly search volume over the past 12 months. The questions were then ranked from ‘most asked’ to ‘least asked’.

With more than 51,000 average monthly searches, ‘Why can’t I sleep?’ is the sleep related question Americans want the answer to the most. The question was the most searched-for sleep related question in 46 of the 50 states. Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Utah were the exceptions, although it did still rank in each of the four states’ top five.

‘How to lucid dream’ ranked in second for the sleep related questions Americans want the answer to the most with nearly 41,000 (40,842) average monthly searches. The question is the most searched-for sleep related question in Kansas, as well as the second most searched-for sleep related question in 25 states, including Montana.

With more than 40,700 (40,767) average monthly searches, ‘What is sleep apnea?’ ranked narrowly behind in third. It is the most searched-for sleep related question by the people of Louisiana, as well as the second most asked question in 16 states, including both Florida and California.

More than 35,000 average monthly searches were made for ‘what is insomnia?’, meaning it ranked in fourth for the sleep related questions Americans want the answer to the most. The term was the most searched-for sleep related question in Mississippi and additionally ranked in Alabama’s, North Dakota’s and Wyoming’s three most searched-for questions.

‘What is sleep paralysis?’ ranked in fifth. The question made seven states’ top five most searched-for sleep related questions in a list of states that again included Florida and California.

More than 27,000 average monthly searches were made for ‘how much sleep do I need?’, resulting in it being the sixth most asked sleep related question by Americans. It is also the most searched-for sleep related question in Utah, in addition to the second most asked sleep related question in four states, including Texas.

With nearly 22,000 average monthly searches, ‘what causes sleep paralysis?’ is the seventh most searched-for sleep related question in America. However, the question failed to rank in any of the states’ top five most asked sleep related questions.

‘What is rem sleep?’, ‘how much deep sleep do you need?’ and ‘what is melatonin?’ rounded off the top 10 sleep related questions that Americans want the answer to the most.

Deepanshu Bedi of Exhale Wellness commented on the findings: “Quality sleep helps us to properly function. It helps to improve our brain’s performance, it elevates our mood and overall, it simply betters our health. Whilst it is unsurprising to learn that thousands of people are keen to know the answers to common sleep related questions and problems, people still struggle with finding ways to better sleep patterns and increase wellness. There are many ways that those struggling can combat or improve their sleep quality, whether this be by bettering your diet, incorporating a specific bedtime routine, using CBD products or changing your sleep environment.”

