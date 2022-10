DALLAS (KDAF) — America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner Brando Leake will perform at the University of North Texas this upcoming year.

The Stockton-based artist will be performing spoken word poetry at the university as a part of its Fine Arts Series on April 4 at 7 p.m.

The event is free to UNT students with general admission tickets costing $15 per ticket. To get your ticket, visit UNT’s website.