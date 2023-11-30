The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — With the new year slowly making its way to the present, many festivals are releasing lineups to next years awesome festival performances and shows.

The American Western Weekend is two nights of Western sports and live entertainment at the Globe Life field. It will take place on March 8 through March 9.

The event will feature artists like Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Sheryl Crow and more. As well as rodeo events like the TAPH (The American Performance Horseman) and The American Rodeo.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 6 for the event. Find a complete lineup closer to the date, but tickets and more information can be found, here.