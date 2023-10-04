The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — American Son, the original Broadway play by Christopher Demos-Brown, is at Theatre Arlington from October 6 to October 15.

The show takes place in a Florida police station with an estranged bi-racial couple confronting their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.

“American Son is a gripping tale of two parents caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance,” according to the Playbill website.

Tickets for adults are $30 ($32.45 if purchased online), tickets for seniors 62+ are $28 ($30.40 if purchased online), and tickets for students are $28 ($30.40 if purchased online). Student rush tickets are available for $5, 15 minutes before curtain with a current student ID.

Get your tickets here to see this incredibly moving story.