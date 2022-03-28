DENTON, Texas (KDAF) — Denton is getting some love this week from The American Planning Association Texas Chapter (APA TX).

The chapter has featured Denton in its Great Places in Texas series, recognizing the Texas town’s great neighborhoods.

“Great Places in Texas recognizes the Lone Star’s Great Places – neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces – and celebrates how planning has played a vital role where we live, work, and play,” the chapter said on its website.

Specifically, officials are calling out Denton’s downtown district for its mobility, innovation and overall happy vibe. City officials have made strides in city planning to make the downtown district more friendly for pedestrians and more appealing to the eye.

APA TX gave a shoutout to efforts in trash collection, saying, “Another innovative idea removed all the large trash receptacles from Downtown Denton, replacing them with a concierge smaller cart collection service, which has increased parking and improved aesthetics.”

Being home to the University of North Texas, touting a vibrant music scene, Denton is a great choice for those wanting all the fun of a big city while keeping the friendly small-town feel.