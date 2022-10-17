DALLAS (KDAF) — The American Heart Association has launched a campaign to improve CPR survival rates in women.

More and more people are surviving cardiac events, but not women. Why?

A 2018 study found that 45% of men received bystander CPR compared with only 39% of women. So men had 23% higher odds of survival than women.

So what can people do to help combat this disparity?

According to officials from The American Heart Association, they encourage everyone to reach out and get trained in Hands-Only Bystander CPR.

If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, don’t be afraid to start CPR. Hands-Only Bystander CPR is two steps:

FIRST, remember, call 911 and ask someone for an AED

THEN, push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help and an AED arrives. Your actions could save a life! Think of the song ‘Staying Alive’ as a good tempo



The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. They team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.