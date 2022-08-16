DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth-based American Airlines will donate $1.5 million to the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP). Airline officials made this announcement at OBAP’s 46th annual conference held last week.

Officials say their contribution will help provide grants and scholarships to the Lieutenant Colonel Luke Weathers Flight Academy which will use the funds to recruit and train pilots with diverse backgrounds.

“Our strength lies in having a team, especially pilots, that represent the diverse communities we serve,” American CEO Robert Isom said in a news release. “We must expose young people to careers in aviation, provide relief to financial barriers and increase the number of underrepresented minority pilots on the flight deck.”

American also extended job offers to 45 diverse aviators a the conference, and officials say they were the only mainline carrier to extend job offers to pilots at this year’s conference.

