Amber Alert: 10-year-old missing after mother is killed according to police

CARROLLTON, Texas (KDAF) – Local and state authorities are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl named Rosemary Lee Singe.

According to police, her mother was found dead early Wednesday morning.

45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by her roommate in the 1900 block of East Hebron Parkway, according to a press release.

Authorities are investigating the death as a murder case.

Investigators believe Rosemary may be with Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer.

Ramos could be driving a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the father and child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 972-466-3333.