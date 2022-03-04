DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re an employee with Amazon and live in Texas, you could get help with tuition at nine Texas colleges or universities with the company’s Career Choice program. Hourly employees are eligible to participate in the Career Choice program after 90 days of employment with the company.

List of Texas colleges/universities involved in the program:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lonestar College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Dallas

Vice President for Digital Strategy and Innovation at UNT said, “In our discussions together, we knew immediately we would be a good match. They were looking for a highly ranked, diverse, mature university with a strong presence in the area, and we were thrilled to offer our in-person and online undergraduate programs to the 37,000 Amazon employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 70,000 across Texas.”

