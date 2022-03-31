DALLAS (KDAF) — Amazon’s Career Choice partnerships allow Amazon employees around the country to attend select colleges and universities with their tuition fully funded.

If you work at Amazon in North Texas, this deal may be available for you. Tarrant County College has joined eight other Texas institutions in Amazon’s Career Choice program, hoping to help Amazon employees grow their skills for career success.

Employees become eligible for the program after working with the company for 90 days. Here is a list of the other Texas schools that are a part of the program:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lone Star College

UT Dallas

University of North Texas

For more information, click here.