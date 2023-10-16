The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Seapot, the only rotating hotpot and Korean BBQ restaurant in Plano, is a unique, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional and new flavors.

“Seapot, the only rotating hotpot & BBQ restaurant, lets you experience the traditional Chinese hotpot experience at its best. With personal pots and an endless moving line of delicious food, you’re sure to be left wanting for more. Seapot provides the freshest meat, veggies, live seafood, and more,” the website said.

Choose from either hot pot or BBQ (or both!) for $29.99 each.