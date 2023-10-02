The coffee shop offers not only coffee but authentic made in-house Costa Rican food and even those trendy New York City Unicorn bagels.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new all-pink coffee shop has opened in Deep Ellum!

The Berni Bean Coffee Co. is owned by two siblings, Giuliana and Stefano Bernini who brought a mixture of their talents and culture to the coffee shop. The coffee shop offers not only coffee but authentic made in-house Costa Rican food and even those trendy New York City Unicorn bagels.

They also offer brunch, teas and health shots. Currently, the shop just announced its new line of fall drinks. Trick or Treat Latte, The Harvest Latte, The Warm Hug Latte and a Nutellada Latte.

For more information on Berni Bean and their menu, visit their website or social media.