DALLAS (KDAF) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making a return to Dallas-Fort Worth with an event at the Curtis Culwell Center in April.

On Friday, April 15, AEW will be taping Rampage and Battle of the Belts II and tickets are set to start at $30 and will go on sale on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. CT. You can find more events, tickets and information on AEW’s trip to DFW at AEWTIX.com and CurtisCulwellCenter.com.

This news comes on the same day of the announcement of Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ departure from AEW. Tony Khan, AEW’s CEO released a statement on the news of the Rhodes moving on, “Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!”