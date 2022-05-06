DALLAS (KDAF) — An Air Quality Action Day or Ozone Action Day is in effect for the Dallas Fort Worth area on Friday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

So, what does that mean? NWS Fort Worth says, “An Ozone Action Day is in effect for Friday. Take action to reduce ozone by carpooling, combining errands, and avoiding idling your vehicle for prolonged periods.”

Friday’s air quality is classified as poor and is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Safety tips:

Limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion

Reduce impact:

Combine errands or carpool for your commute

Keep your vehicle properly tuned