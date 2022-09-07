DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a hot Wednesday in North Texas with some afternoon scattered storms in the mix.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports afternoon storms will be possible across North Texas, closer to Central and East Texas. A few storms could become strong with the primary threat being strong downburst winds.

Rain chances will end by the time the sun sets Wednesday night. North Texas will see highs ranging in the 90s.

“Similar to the last few afternoons, afternoon showers and storms will be possible mainly across Central and East Texas. Although severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms will be possible with lightning and gusty winds the main threat. Highs will be in the 90s,” NWS Fort Worth said.