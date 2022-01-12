FORT WORTH (KDAF) — After more than five years of planning, construction for the Dickies Skate Plaza will begin construction at Fire Station Plaza at Fort Worth.

There will be a celebration to mark the beginning of the construction phase Wednesday at 4 p.m. at 1616 Hemphill St. Construction of the plaza is scheduled to begin early this year and is expected to be complete by October.

According to the city, a $300,00 donation from VF Foundation, the philanthropic department Dickies parent company VF Corp., will allow work on the skate plaza to begin.

“Fire Station Park is a shining example of a community working together, devoted to creating a park that reflects the desires of the residents,” Park & Recreation Department Director Richard Zavala, said in a statement. “The City of Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department is fortunate to partner with a number of neighborhoods across the city that are committed to improving our park system.”

The construction of this skate plaza has been a joint effort from Near Southside, Inc., the City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth-based workwear brand Dickies.

City officials say the 15,000-square-foot skate plaza will feature elements for skaters of all levels. The plaza will also include a market plaza, community green, dog park and 5,000-square-foot all-wheel track. To learn more about the history of this project, click here.