DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a stormy start to March in the North Texas region, but some relief is here as Friday will be cooler with a sunny afternoon before a warm-up over the next week followed by a cooldown and chances for rain.

Friday will be cooler, with a breezy morning and the return of the sunshine in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service Center in Fort Worth reports, “The morning will start cool and breezy with lingering rain across Northeast Texas. Sunshine will return to everyone this afternoon. Winds will be strongest in the morning gradually weakening this afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The region will experience a warm-up over the next week before the rain and cooler weather return midweek.

“A warm-up will occur late this weekend through early next week, followed by another cold front. The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will bring a chance of rain for the midweek period, followed by cooler weather for the second half of the week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas