DALLAS (KDAF) — After a stormy Monday night, it looks as if North Texas will have a nice break from the rain with a warm and breezy rest of the work week ahead.

Tuesday is set to be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the 80s to low 90s after the storms leave town overnight. Followed quickly by a cold front that will sweep across the region Tuesday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says.

“After a wet start to the work week, sunny and very warm weather is expected Tuesday with highs in the 80s. Cooler, dry and breezy conditions are expected the second half of the week due to the passage of a couple of cold fronts.”

NWS Fort Worth

The rest of the work week will follow suit with rain-free weather, cooler temps and breezy winds. The center says, “The rest of the week into next weekend will be brisk, cooler, and rain-free, as a couple of strong cold fronts surge south across the forecast area. These cold fronts will usher in drier and much cooler Canadian air, while gusty north winds bring a chill to your mornings as you start your day. Highs will primarily in the 60s to lower 70s until Saturday, at which time an upper ridge aloft and the return of south winds bring a warm up back into the upper 70s and 80s with a slow rise in humidity.”

NWS Fort Worth