DALLAS (KDAF) — Leave it up to Texas to be warm and humid in November. We still love you anyways, Texas.

If you were hoping for some fall weather this week, you may be a little disappointed. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, North Texans will see warm, humid weather through Thursday with highs reaching the low 80s.

However, some good news, beginning Friday temperatures will be cooler and the weather will be dryer, with Friday seeing highs in the high 60s and highs getting into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy National Weather Service Fort Worth

“Warm and humid weather now through Thursday will be replaced by much cooler and drier weather Friday through the weekend behind the next cold front. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #abilene #etxwx” National Weather Service Fort Worth officials said on Twitter.