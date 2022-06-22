DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is some good news for your mid-workweek, experts with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say we can expect slightly cooler temps next week.

For the weekend, officials say North Texas will continue to see these high temperatures with highs in the upper 90s and nearing 105 on Saturday.

“Sunny & hot weather will continue across North & Central TX through the weekend with highs from the upper 90s to near 105. Make sure to practice heat safety – drink plenty of water & take plenty of breaks indoors or in the shade,” officials said on Twitter.

However, there is some good news. Beginning Monday, North Texas is expected to see highs around 96. It is still hot, but it also is slightly cooler than what we have been seeing and we’ll take anything we can get at CW33.

Photo courtesy National Weather Service Fort Worth via Twitter