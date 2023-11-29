The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Restaurant and Event Center, Aldeez Affribean Restaurant, will be hosting Afro-fusion.

A collaborative culinary and whiskey-tasting experience, it will bring together Heaven Hill Distillery and international wine and spirits Sommelier Jack “Hood Sommelier” Begeudou for a night of cultural celebration.

CREDIT: AfroFusion

The tasting experience is set to take place on Dec. 9. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., attendees will explore the history, culture and food of West Africa along with specialty pairings from the Heaven Hill family of brands.

Chef Ebu of Aldeez will guide attendees through a flavorful journey, complemented by traditional West African music from a live DJ.

Limited tickets, available to those aged 21 and above, can be purchased online.