DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate 50 years of Aerosmith, the iconic music group is releasing never-before-seen footage from five of the group’s concerts.

They are calling it 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults. This official streaming concert series will feature five deep, archival and unreleased multi-camera live shows from the band’s personal vault.

The series will begin with a stream of Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, containing footage from a two-night show in Texas dating back to 1977. Officials say the footage will be carefully cleaned, digitized and remastered for HD.

The footage will be streamed live on the band’s YouTube channel on July 29 beginning at 2 p.m. It will be available for one week only.

